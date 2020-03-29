E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Suffolk adapts to life in ‘lockdown’ over first weekend of restrictions

PUBLISHED: 12:27 29 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:27 29 March 2020

Deserted playground in Holywells Park Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Deserted playground in Holywells Park Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

People in Suffolk have been adapting to the first weekend of sweeping measures to restrict unnecessary movement and prevent the further spread of coronavirus.

Members of the public in Holywells Park Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNMembers of the public in Holywells Park Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

On Friday, police thanked the ‘vast majority’ of the public for heeding the government’s ‘stay at home’ guidance on reducing the spread of COVID-19 – but warned officers would enforce new powers against anyone putting others at risk.

Over the weekend, officers patrolled town centres, beaches, parks and other public spaces during the first weekend of measures restricting people to their homes unless shopping for basic necessities, for one form of exercise a day, for any medical need, or to provide care or to help a vulnerable person to and from work, but only where they cannot work from home.

Gatherings of more than two people are only permitted in very limited circumstances, such as for essential work purposes.

Police can issue a fine of £60 – or £30 if paid within 14 days – to those who do not comply.

Police patrol the waterfront on the first Sauturday in lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNPolice patrol the waterfront on the first Sauturday in lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

People may be arrested, where proportionate and necessary, for a continued refusal to comply.

Police said they received had numerous reports of coronavirus-related incidents over the weekend, including a few issues with people leaving their homes.

On Saturday afternoon, Suffolk Constabulary tweeted: “We’ve been out and about across the county today.

“Thank you for staying at home.”

A sign outside Global Fruits Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNA sign outside Global Fruits Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

However, one Felixstowe resident told this newspaper their neighbour had been “going out constantly” despite government guidance.

After reporting his concerns to the police using the non-urgent 101 number, the resident said he was referred to his local environmental health department, which in turn told him to inform the police.

He said his neighbours had been “going out willy-nilly up to 11 times a day, but that he hoped a knock on the door from police officers would help reiterate the importance of staying at home during the pandemic.

On Friday, police said officers would apply discretion and ask questions to establish individual circumstances when enforcing measures.

A man in a surgical mask walks down the Buttermarket Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNA man in a surgical mask walks down the Buttermarket Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

“If considered necessary, we may take enforcement action if people are not listening and putting others at risk,” said a spokesman.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Plans unveiled for new Ipswich supermarket – but which will it be?

If planning permission is approved, the new stores will be built on what was the garden centre section of B&Q in Anglia Retail Park. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

‘Loving’ grandmother Jane, 75, named as Suffolk’s first coronavirus victim

Jane Jay, who died at the age of 75 after contracting coronavirus Picture: Supplied by family

Two patients at Colchester Hospital die after contracting coronavirus

East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust has confirmed two patients under their care have died after testing positive for coronavirus Picture: RACHEL EDGE/STEVE PARSONS/PA WIRE/PA IMAGES

Disbelief as Ipswich residents travel 200 miles for Peak District picnic and kebabs during lockdown

The group was found in Snake Pass, Derbyshire. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Inspiring Terri Calvesbert, who suffered 90% burns as a child, reveals wedding plans

Terri Calvesbert and her partner Richard have announced their engagement Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Most Read

Plans unveiled for new Ipswich supermarket – but which will it be?

If planning permission is approved, the new stores will be built on what was the garden centre section of B&Q in Anglia Retail Park. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

‘Loving’ grandmother Jane, 75, named as Suffolk’s first coronavirus victim

Jane Jay, who died at the age of 75 after contracting coronavirus Picture: Supplied by family

Two patients at Colchester Hospital die after contracting coronavirus

East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust has confirmed two patients under their care have died after testing positive for coronavirus Picture: RACHEL EDGE/STEVE PARSONS/PA WIRE/PA IMAGES

Disbelief as Ipswich residents travel 200 miles for Peak District picnic and kebabs during lockdown

The group was found in Snake Pass, Derbyshire. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Inspiring Terri Calvesbert, who suffered 90% burns as a child, reveals wedding plans

Terri Calvesbert and her partner Richard have announced their engagement Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Latest from the Ipswich Star

‘Hang on in there’ - Ipswich vows to support independent shops and cafes after lockdown

Ipswich is missing Cafe Myra Picture: CAFE MYRA

Light snow falls in Ipswich as colder weather arrives

Light snow has been falling in Ipswich this morning Picture: Ott Tuulberg

Children investigated for sexual offences could be victims too, say police

Police said a child's own welfare will be investigated as a result of enquiries into allegations about their behaviour Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Suffolk adapts to life in ‘lockdown’ over first weekend of restrictions

Deserted playground in Holywells Park Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Coronavirus crisis could last a year or more’ – MP’s warning from NHS frontline

Dr Dan Poulter, MP for Central Suffolk and north Ipswich, is also an NHS psychiatrist battling coronavirus on the frontline Pictures: DENISE BRADLEY/SARAH LUCY BROWN/PA/ANDREW MILLIGAN
Drive 24