Suffolk adapts to life in ‘lockdown’ over first weekend of restrictions

Deserted playground in Holywells Park

People in Suffolk have been adapting to the first weekend of sweeping measures to restrict unnecessary movement and prevent the further spread of coronavirus.

Members of the public in Holywells Park

On Friday, police thanked the ‘vast majority’ of the public for heeding the government’s ‘stay at home’ guidance on reducing the spread of COVID-19 – but warned officers would enforce new powers against anyone putting others at risk.

Over the weekend, officers patrolled town centres, beaches, parks and other public spaces during the first weekend of measures restricting people to their homes unless shopping for basic necessities, for one form of exercise a day, for any medical need, or to provide care or to help a vulnerable person to and from work, but only where they cannot work from home.

Gatherings of more than two people are only permitted in very limited circumstances, such as for essential work purposes.

Police can issue a fine of £60 – or £30 if paid within 14 days – to those who do not comply.

Police patrol the waterfront on the first Sauturday in lockdown

People may be arrested, where proportionate and necessary, for a continued refusal to comply.

Police said they received had numerous reports of coronavirus-related incidents over the weekend, including a few issues with people leaving their homes.

On Saturday afternoon, Suffolk Constabulary tweeted: “We’ve been out and about across the county today.

“Thank you for staying at home.”

A sign outside Global Fruits

However, one Felixstowe resident told this newspaper their neighbour had been “going out constantly” despite government guidance.

After reporting his concerns to the police using the non-urgent 101 number, the resident said he was referred to his local environmental health department, which in turn told him to inform the police.

He said his neighbours had been “going out willy-nilly up to 11 times a day, but that he hoped a knock on the door from police officers would help reiterate the importance of staying at home during the pandemic.

On Friday, police said officers would apply discretion and ask questions to establish individual circumstances when enforcing measures.

A man in a surgical mask walks down the Buttermarket

“If considered necessary, we may take enforcement action if people are not listening and putting others at risk,” said a spokesman.