WATCH: Pupils learn CPR with Ipswich Town star to tune of Baby Shark

Ipswich Town defender James Wilson visited children at St Matthews Primary School to help them learn about CPR Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

An Ipswich Town footballer teamed up with a group of schoolchildren to learn vital CPR with air ambulance crews - to the tune of viral video song Baby Shark.

The children in Year 5 were able to practice their chest compressions, learning the vital skills that could save someone's life Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN The children in Year 5 were able to practice their chest compressions, learning the vital skills that could save someone's life Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Classes of Year 5 children from St Matthew's Primary School in Portman Road spent the afternoon with an East Anglian Air Ambulance paramedic and Town defender James Wilson, learning the skills they need to check airways and perform CPR if someone has a cardiac episode.

Getting hands-on with dummies, the class practised making consistent compressions and the reminder that doing something is always more effective than doing nothing when someone has stopped breathing.

Wilson, who made the journey up the road from the club's home ground to help teach the children, said: "Obviously the main point of the day is to learn the CPR, so if I can help them remember it a little bit more, then that's helpful.

"The boys teaching it in there are doing an amazing job and it's really important.

Blues defender Wilson learned along with the children, as well as taking a turn as a potential casualty on the floor Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Blues defender Wilson learned along with the children, as well as taking a turn as a potential casualty on the floor Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

"Any help I can give to the community is nice so it's really nice to be involved stuff like this."

According to advice from the Resuscitation Council UK, between 100 and 120 compressions per minute are recommended, which can be performed in time to The Bee Gees' Stayin' Alive.

But the Ipswich schoolchildren soon discovered you can also perform it to the tune of the musical viral video Baby Shark.

Wilson also posed for photos and fielded dozens of questions from the class - the group learned he plays in white Nike Tempo boots, but the defender was left stumped when quizzed on the brand of hair gel he uses.

Mark Milsom is a first aid training manager and air ambulance paramedic for the East Anglian Air Ambulance Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Mark Milsom is a first aid training manager and air ambulance paramedic for the East Anglian Air Ambulance Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Leading the session ahead of today's Restart A Heart day was Mark Milsom, training manager and critical care paramedic - who wants to see as many people, children and adults take up the resuscitation training.

Mr Milsom said: "These are such simple but such vital skills to learn. The class ran through the five things you have to do in these situations - look for any dangers around the casualty, check to see if they are responsive, tilt their head back to make sure their airways are clear and check to see if they are breathing - if they're not, they need to start CPR.

"In those emergencies, you should always call 999 as well.

"Performing compressions before emergency services arrive at the scene of a cardiac episode can make the difference between life and death."