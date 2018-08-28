Heavy Rain

Heavy Rain

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Inspectors have not ruled out parachuting in government special administrators at mental health trust

PUBLISHED: 14:12 28 November 2018 | UPDATED: 14:12 28 November 2018

Dr Paul Lelliott, Care Quality Commission. Photo: Philip Wolmuth

Dr Paul Lelliott, Care Quality Commission. Photo: Philip Wolmuth

© Philip Wolmuth

The top inspector of England’s hospitals has not ruled out asking the government to take over the region’s failing mental health trust.

Calls have been made that the Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust (NSFT) had been given too many chances when it was rated unsafe and poorly led for the third time.

Norwich South MP, Labour’s Clive Lewis, said: “This has become a national disgrace.”

And Paul Farmer, from mental health charity Mind, said: “When a trust fails and then fails again, you have to ask questions about what action needs to be taken to change that.”

Although it was given the worst possible rating, NSFT could still be put into special administration, a classification kept strictly for the very worst of health organisations.

And Dr Paul Lelliott, England’s chief inspector of hospitals at the Care Quality Commission, said: “We certainly have not ruled out recommending to the secretary of state that he appoints a special administrator.”

A spokesman for the Campaign to Save Mental Health Services in Norfolk and Suffolk, which launched three days of action after the Care Quality Commission (CQC) report into NSFT came out, said: “We believe the only solution is the involvement of the secretary of state to haul Norfolk and Suffolk into special administration.”

Only two healthcare trusts have ever been put into special administration, and never a mental health trust.

One of those was Mid Staffordshire Trust - known as Mid Staffs - and campaigners have taken to dubbing the NSFT crisis the “mental health Mid Staffs”.

A disputed estimate was that between 400 and 1,200 patients died as a result of poor care at Stafford Hospital between January 2005 and March 2009.

And Mid Staffs has become a byword for NHS care at its most negligent, with a number of inquiries launched to get to the bottom of failings. The Francis Inquiry condemned the “appalling and unnecessary suffering of hundreds of people” at the trust.

Eventually, in 2014, then health secretary Jeremy Hunt said the time had come to plans to dissolve the trust and move key services to neighbouring hospitals.

But sending in special administrators, such as those being called for at NSFT, cost almost £19.5m.

Topic Tags:

Video Orwell Bridge could close due to high winds

12:18 Megan Aldous
Highways england are waiting for more details from the Met Office before they decide. Picture: ARCHANT

There is a possibility that the Orwell Bridge in Ipswich could close tomorrow due to strong winds, highways officials have said.

Missing person Jack Woods has been found

10 minutes ago Megan Aldous
Police stock image. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

An 18-year-old who was reported missing yesterday has been found.

Inspectors have not ruled out parachuting in government special administrators at mental health trust

30 minutes ago Geraldine Scott
Dr Paul Lelliott, Care Quality Commission. Photo: Philip Wolmuth

The top inspector of England’s hospitals has not ruled out asking the government to take over the region’s failing mental health trust.

Update on police investigation after woman with guide dog suffers hate crime

13:37 Amy Gibbons
The incident happened at Woodbridge station in Suffolk Picture: PAUL GEATER

A man has contacted police to assist with their enquiries after a partially sighted woman received a torrent of verbal abuse at Woodbridge station.

‘Last chance’ mental health trust boss says some patients might wait longer as focus moves to those in most need

13:17 Geraldine Scott
Antek Lejk, chief executive of Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (NSFT). Photo: NSFT

The boss of the region’s failing mental health trust has admitted the organisation was on its “last chance” to get things right.

Disruption for commuters travelling between Colchester and Clacton

13:07 Megan Aldous
Greater Anglia train. Picture: NEIL PERRY

Overheard wire faults are causing problems for commuters this afternoon.

Gallery WATCH: TV star aims to inspire next generation of scientists

12:31 Andrew Papworth
Students from Holbrook Academy were learning about the importance of plankton at Lablive 2018 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Flames, smoke and explosions were the order of the day at a spectacular display aimed at inspiring the young scientists of the future.

Updated Woman in her 80’s taken to hospital after collision

12:29 Megan Aldous
Riverside Clinic Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

An elderly woman has been taken to hospital after a collision with a van in an Ipswich car park.

Video Can’t wait for Suffolk Dog Day? Join the Woofers Winter Walk

12:21 Judy Rimmer
Suffolk Dog Day supporters are being invited to a Woofers Winter Walk at Helmingham Hall. Picture: SUFFOLK COMMUNITY FOUNDATION

Tail-wagging fun is in store as Suffolk Dog Day organisers launch a new Woofers Winter Walk event at historic Helmingham Hall.

Ipswich town centre “stabbed in back” as council’s development arm buys retail park at Martlesham, says Tory opposition

06:54 Paul Geater
Anglia Retail Park off Bury Road has had a new lease of life since B&Q departed. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Ipswich Council’s property company has spent £23.3m to buy another retail park competing with the town centre – this time outside the borough’s boundary.

Most read

Ipswich town centre “stabbed in back” as council’s development arm buys retail park at Martlesham, says Tory opposition

Anglia Retail Park off Bury Road has had a new lease of life since B&Q departed. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Video Orwell Bridge could close due to high winds

Highways england are waiting for more details from the Met Office before they decide. Picture: ARCHANT

Woman fined £220 for dropping cigarette butt from car window in Ipswich

Motorists can be fined for dropping cigarette butts on the street Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Traffic chaos after car overturns near Ipswich Waterfront

The crash happened on Grimwade Street, part of Ipswich's one-way system Picture: NSRAPT

Updated Traffic delays after car and lorry collide in Ipswich

Heath Road Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Updated Woman in her 80’s taken to hospital after collision

Riverside Clinic Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide