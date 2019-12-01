Nursing home still 'inadequate' after inspectors discover safety breaches

Oakwood House Residential and Nursing Home, in Stollery Close, Kesgrave, has been inspected again and rated 'inadequate' for safety and leadership Picture: ARCHANT

A Kesgrave care home rated 'inadequate' by inspectors earlier this year remains in special measures after a follow-up visit found further safety breaches.

Health watchdog the Care Quality Commission (CQC) sent inspectors to Oakwood House Residential and Nursing Home, in Stollery Close, back in August and raised a number of concerns about the service.

Incidents involving the safety of people living at the home were not being recorded properly, inspectors said, including one occasion where a resident had attempted to clean their teeth with a razor.

Six weeks later, inspectors returned to carry out an unannounced review on October 8, after receiving concerns relating to the management of medicines, staffing and how people's care needs were met.

In a subsequent report published in November, the CQC decided to keep the nursing home's ratings of 'inadequate' for safety and leadership.

This means the service is still in special measures and will be kept under review over the next few months.

"We have identified breaches in relation to premises safety, medicines and the overall management at this inspection," assessors wrote.

Key findings included:

- The provider had reported an incident where a person had left the service by going through the back fence. Inspectors were told this had been repaired, but found one of the fence posts was held in place by a cord tied to a tree. Two other posts were rotten and wobbly, and could have easily been pushed over, they said.

- One person had lost 13kg in nine months but no reason was given for this.

- The manager told inspectors they had employed a new maintenance person who would be starting work in the next couple of weeks. They were confident that the concerns would be addressed, the report adds.

- On the day of the inspection, the manager told inspectors that the service was fully staffed. However, assessors observed several periods of up to 30 minutes in one of the units where there was only one member of staff at the unit. This put staff and people using the service at risk, the report states.

- Some improvements had been made to the premises, particularly around cleanliness. However, further improvements were still needed to ensure people's safety, inspectors wrote.

What did the provider have to say about this latest inspection?

However, representatives for the provider, DeVere Care Ltd, said they felt they had not been given enough time to show improvements between inspections.

A spokeswoman said: "The inspection was carried out within a short time frame.

"It was carried out on the 8th of October, the previous manager resigned on the 16th of September and the report published afterwards does not reflect the improvements made.

"Immense improvements have been made by the provider, recruitment of a new management team, enhanced training, and investment into the buildings."

