Side doors smashed in Ipswich crash

A car damaged in the crash in Crabbe Street, Ipswich.

The passenger doors of a car were severely damaged in a crash close to the centre of Ipswich.

Suffolk police said officers received reports of road traffic collision at about 11.30pm on Tuesday, June 25 in Crabbe Street in the town.

Photos show a white Honda Jazz with severe dents to both passenger doors.

A Renault Clio was also involved in the incident, police said.

"Any witnesses should call police on 101 quoting CAD number 530 of June 25."