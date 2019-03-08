Partly Cloudy

Side doors smashed in Ipswich crash

PUBLISHED: 11:01 01 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:01 01 July 2019

A car damaged in the crash in Crabbe Street, Ipswich. Picture: SUBMITTED (NAME SUPPLIED)

Archant

The passenger doors of a car were severely damaged in a crash close to the centre of Ipswich.

Suffolk police said officers received reports of road traffic collision at about 11.30pm on Tuesday, June 25 in Crabbe Street in the town.

Photos show a white Honda Jazz with severe dents to both passenger doors.

A Renault Clio was also involved in the incident, police said.

A spokesman for Suffolk Constabulary said: "Police received a report of a road traffic collision at about 11.30pm on June 25 at Crabbe Street in Ipswich between a Honda Jazz and a Renault Clio.

"Any witnesses should call police on 101 quoting CAD number 530 of June 25."

Comments have been disabled on this article.

