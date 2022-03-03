Ipswich metal band Cradle of Filth cancel upcoming Russian tour

Cradle of Filth's upcoming Russian tour has been cancelled. Pictured is lead singer Dani Filth, from Ipswich - Credit: Archant

Ipswich-based extreme metal band Cradle of Filth have cancelled their upcoming Russian tour following the country's invasion of Ukraine.

The band, headed by Dani Filth, confirmed the seven-date tour scheduled for June this year is no longer going ahead.

Cradle of Filth were due to perform in Moscow, St Petersburg, Nizhny Novgorod, Samara, Ufa, Yekaterinburg and Novosibirsk.

In a post on Facebook, Cradle of Filth said: "As of today and due to the current situation unfurling in Ukraine, Cradle Of Filth have decided to cancel our forthcoming tour of Russia in June."

The band also included a quotation – "peace is the only battle worth waging" – from the French philosopher and novelist Albert Camus.

Cradle of Filth have a huge following in Russia and have toured the country on a number of occasions, including in 2016, 2019, and 2020.