Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 6°C

min temp: 0°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Crafty Collective sets up shop for Christmas

PUBLISHED: 13:02 14 December 2018

Crafty crafters at Sailmakers Shopping Centre - Ida Thomas, left, Christine Old, Sue Lawrence and Heather Richards.

Crafty crafters at Sailmakers Shopping Centre - Ida Thomas, left, Christine Old, Sue Lawrence and Heather Richards.

Pagepix Ltd.07976 935738

Crafty crafters and artists from Suffolk will be bringing a double helping of Christmas cheer to the Sailmakers shopping centre in Ipswich.

Crafter Ida Thomas crafts a wreath at Sailmakers Shopping CentreCrafter Ida Thomas crafts a wreath at Sailmakers Shopping Centre

The Crafty Collective Ipswich are running craft markets at Sailmakers Shopping Centre over the next two weekends, Thursday to Sunday, this week, December 13-16 and next, December 20-23.

Shoppers will be able to buy handcrafted Christmas decorations, stockings and gifts as well as jewellery, glass and woodwork products, cards and gift bags, African and Indian clothing, and oil and watercolour paintings, while Sailmakers are donating all the stall fees to St Elizabeth’s Hospice.

The group, which started out as a team of 12 independent businesses, was set up last year to organise affordable events for stallholders and has proved both successful and popular.

It has recently expanded to more than 50 members and will run the markets under its new name - Home of Suffolk Arts and Crafts - ahead of a website launch next year.

Handmade goods will be on sale at the fairs.Handmade goods will be on sale at the fairs.

One of the founding members, former psychiatric nurse Sue Laurence, who has been making and selling glass and wooden crafts since 2010, said: “We’re a group of stallholders and small businesses who make and sell handcrafted items. We also have artists in the group.

“We were finding that a lot of the big events we were selling at charged horrendous prices for stalls.

“It was difficult to cover costs and make a profit. So we decided to do something about it.

“We got a collective together and approached venues to organise events ourselves. It also means that we can support one another.”

She added: “We approached Sailmakers to see if they’d be interested in an event before Christmas and the centre manager Mike Sorhaindo got back to us to give it the go-ahead.

“Sailmakers like to do things to support the community and put events on for people visiting the centre.

“It’s the first time we’ve had an event in a shopping centre so it’s a new angle we’re coming from. If it works it could be something we explore in the future.

“At the markets we’ll have lots of festive items on offer like decorations and stockings. There will be a mixture of crafters and artists on the day.”

Sue, who organises events with the help of fellow group administrators and crafters Christine Old and Heather Richards, says keeping craftmaking alive plays a big part in the collective’s work.

Sailmakers Shopping Centre manager Mike Sorhaindo said: “We’re really looking forward to hosting two craft markets here at the shopping centre in the run up to Christmas.

“There is going to be some beautifully handcrafted items on sale and it will give our visitors the chance to pick up some unique decorations for the festive period or special gifts for family and friends.”

The craft markets at Sailmakers over both weekends will run from 12-7pm Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and 12-4.30pm on the Sunday.

For more details go to the Sailmakers website or its Facebook page.

Snow could come to Suffolk this weekend

13 minutes ago Jake Foxford
Areas like Long Melford could see a dusting of snow, with freezing rain also forecast Picture: CONTRIBUTED

It’s snow joke - the Met Office has forecast the cold stuff this weekend in Suffolk and north Essex.

Gallery Christmas Jumper Day 2018: Are you wearing your seasonal sweater?

16 minutes ago Sophie Barnett
The children aged 2 to 4 years old loved Mr Woolly Pully! Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

Charity supporters are donning their Christmas jumpers today for Save the Children, raising hundreds of thousands of pounds to give children a better future.

‘It makes us extremely proud’: Joy at young people’s ‘staggering’ transformation during 12-week self-discovery journey

29 minutes ago Andrew Papworth
A residential trip held as part of the Inspire Suffolk Prince's Trust team programme Picture: INSPIRE SUFFOLK

They have been on a rollercoaster journey of self-discovery which is set to change their outlook on life forever.

Windows smashed, vehicles head butted, and blue lights ripped off - the shocking vandalism on ambulances revealed

10:12 Geraldine Scott
A smashed window on an East of England Ambulance. Photo: EEAST

Ambulances have been head butted, kicked, and had blue lights ripped off in shocking acts of vandalism on the emergency vehicles - sometimes while crews have been trying to treat patients.

Serious incident near Tesco Express causing traffic problems

10:07 Jake Foxford
There has been a serious incident in Norwich Road with police and paramedics at the scene Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A serious incident is causing traffic and delays in Ipswich after paramedics and police were called to a row of shops.

The pioneering technology behind Suffolk’s Sizewell C reactor is put to the test in China

7 minutes ago Jessica Hill
Tainshan nuclear power plant in China. Picture: EDF/ zwx@TNPJVC

A nuclear reactor which uses the same technology as is planned for Sizewell C has just been successfully launched in China.

Suffolk’s roads among worst in country according to new survey

14 minutes ago Paul Geater
Only 28% of people were happy with Suffolk's road surfaces. Picture: ARCHANT

Drivers believe that Suffolk has some of the worst roads in the country according to a nationwide survey of the state of Britain’s highways.

$find_replace.replaceSpecialCharacters($article.name)

21 minutes ago Mark Langford
Female Adder

Crafty Collective sets up shop for Christmas

53 minutes ago Mark Langford
Crafty crafters at Sailmakers Shopping Centre - Ida Thomas, left, Christine Old, Sue Lawrence and Heather Richards.

Crafty crafters and artists from Suffolk will be bringing a double helping of Christmas cheer to the Sailmakers shopping centre in Ipswich.

‘You don’t want to eat chicken soup and ice cream on Christmas day’ - new series of recipes provides culinary inspiration for people with cancer

12:14 Jessica Hill
Greene King chefs serving up dishes. Picture: Adam Smyth

Festive food is a big part of what Christmas is all about, but when you are receiving treatment for cancer, the last thing you want to do is tuck into the turkey and mince pies.

Most read

Serious incident near Tesco Express causing traffic problems

There has been a serious incident in Norwich Road with police and paramedics at the scene Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Retailers feel ‘betrayed’ by Ipswich Council over Christmas market

Christmas Craft Market at Ipswich Cornhill

‘Cynical’ fraudster jailed for 10 months for council flat scam

Janice George was sentenced to 10 months imprisonment at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Parking company accused of operating a ‘mafia-style protection racket’

Dooley Rd, which is one of the roads in which Proserve manage parking restrictions in Felixstowe. Picture: Google Streetview

Hospice charity shop burgled

The St Elizabeth Hospice charity shop in Meredith Road Picture: ARCHANT

Two of the defendants accused of murdering an Ipswich teenager showed no reaction when told of his death, court hears

Two of the defendants accused of killing Tavis Spencer-Aitkens showed no reaction when learning of his death, a court heard. Pictire: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide