Inquest opens into death of father-of-two from Kesgrave

An inquest into the death of Craig Bedford, who died after a crash at the junction of Bell Lane, Kesgrave, and Foxhall Road, Ipswich

An inquest has heard how paramedics rushed to try and save the life of a father-of-two who died in a motorcycle crash in Kesgrave.

The junction of Bell Lane and Foxhall Road just outside Kesgrave. Picture: ARCHANT The junction of Bell Lane and Foxhall Road just outside Kesgrave. Picture: ARCHANT

Craig Bedford, 37, from Ipswich, died on Saturday, June 8, as a result of injuries he suffered in a crash involving his black Honda motorcycle and a silver Audi A6 the previous day.

Area coroner Jacqueline Devonish opened and adjourned an inquest into his death at Suffolk Coroner's Court on Wednesday.

The court heard Mr Bedford's motorcycle had been 'hit on the side' by a car at the crossroads of Bell Lane and Foxhall Road in Kesgrave.

Mr Bedford was treated at the scene by paramedics, who carried out CPR for six minutes, before being rushed to Ipswich Hospital where he received emergency treatment.

He was then transferred to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridgeshire for further acute care and he was kept in the intensive care unit for 14 hours after the incident before he died.

The junction was closed by Suffolk police for several hours following the incident while crash investigators worked at the scene.

At the time of Mr Bedford's death, people took to social media to express their sadness at the news.

One said: "Rest in peace Craig. Thoughts are with your family and friends. Another life taken too soon."

The crash involving Mr Bedford was the second collision to occur in the area within 24 hours.

An 11-year-old boy on a bicycle had been involved in a crash with a car in Bell Lane, just metres from the junction with Foxhall Road, on Thursday, June 6.

The boy was rushed to Ipswich Hospital after the collision, and the following day, he was said to be in a serious condition.

At the time of Mr Bedford's death, East Suffolk councillor Debbie McCallum said: "It's a tragedy that someone had lost their life on this road and as a resident of Kesgrave I want to pass on my condolences to the family at this time."

Adjourning the inquest, Ms Devonish passed on her condolences to Mr Bedford's family and said the hearing would continue at the same court on December 9, 2019.

Witnesses to the crash and anyone with information should call Suffolk police on 101 quoting CAD reference number 355 of Friday, June 7.