Police investigation underway after death of father-of-two in motorcycle crash

PUBLISHED: 17:36 16 October 2020

The police cordon at the scene of the incident in Bell Lane, near the junction Foxhall Road, in Kesgrave Picture: ARCHANT

An inquest into the death of a father-of-two from Ipswich has been suspended after it was revealed a police investigation into his death is underway.

Craig Bedford, 37, from Ipswich, died on Saturday, June 8, as a result of injuries he suffered in a crash involving his black Honda motorcycle and a silver Audi A6 the previous day.

Mr Bedford was treated at the scene by paramedics, who carried out CPR for six minutes, before being rushed to Ipswich Hospital where he received emergency treatment.

He was then transferred to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridgeshire for further acute care and he was kept in the intensive care unit for 14 hours after the incident before he died.

The junction was closed by Suffolk police for several hours following the incident while crash investigators worked at the scene.

An inquest into his death which was opened and adjourned in July has now been suspended after the police confirmed that an investigation into his death is underway.

