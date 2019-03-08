E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Ipswich engineering firm's £40k donation to charities

PUBLISHED: 15:27 09 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:27 09 August 2019

Ipswich-based manufacturer Crane Building Services and Utilities hosted its annual charity event. Among the recipients was the Fire Fighters Charity. Pictured from left to right are Kat Budinova (Crane BS&U), Sophia Rapley (Fire Fighters Charity), Laura Harden (Fire Fighters Charity) and Richard Tuck (Crane BS&U). Picture: JAMES HARRIS

Ipswich-based manufacturer Crane Building Services and Utilities hosted its annual charity event. Among the recipients was the Fire Fighters Charity. Pictured from left to right are Kat Budinova (Crane BS&U), Sophia Rapley (Fire Fighters Charity), Laura Harden (Fire Fighters Charity) and Richard Tuck (Crane BS&U). Picture: JAMES HARRIS

James Harris ©2019

An Ipswich engineering company donated £40,000 to Suffolk-based charities nominated by staff.

Crane Building Services and Utilities asked employees to nominate favourite charities to benefit from the Crane Fund for Widows & Children.

The Ipswich factory closed in 2008 but the company still has a presence in the town.

Katerina Budinova, product manager for Building Services, promoted the Fire Fighters Charity as a deserving cause.

You may also want to watch:

She said: "The charity supports everyday heroes that have suffered mental, physical and social burdens that can result from being a dedicated member of the fire services protecting our communities."

The Crane Fund was created by the founder of Crane in the USA, Richard Teller Crane.

Other Suffolk charities receiving a donation included Caring for Me (Cancer Campaign in Suffolk), Lighthouse Women's Aid, Macmillan Cancer Support and Memory Lane Café.

A total of £40,000 was donated to charities nominated by staff.

Richard Tuck, president for Crane BS&U, said: "In this our 100th year operating in the UK, it was especially pleasing to be able to invite 12 charities nominated by our associates to join our anniversary celebrations.

"Presenting donations to support the work these wonderful charities do in our communities was a privilege which made our great day of celebration even more special."

Most Read

‘He was loved by so many people’ – Tributes pour in for popular BMX rider

Tributes have poured in for Grant Mowles, a popular BMX rider from Ipswich who died suddenly on July 19. Picture: SALLY MAYHEW

Gordon Ramsay pictured in Suffolk on mystery visit

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has been in Bury St Edmunds visiting a local business. Picture: PA Photo/Steve Parsons.

Woman shaken after teen throws liquid over her while walking child

A woman walking with her child had liquid thrown over her near Stoke High School in Maidenhall Approach Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man stabbed in Ipswich town centre in ‘targeted attack’

A man in his 30s suffered stab wounds to his legs during a 'targeted attack' at the junction of Foundation Street and Lower Brook Street in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

£40 million of heroin seized at Felixstowe - one of largest seizures in UK

Officers from Border Force and the NCA removed a container from a vessel in Felixstowe in which approximately 398 Kilograms of heroin was concealed within a cover load of towels and bathrobes Picture: NCA

Most Read

‘He was loved by so many people’ – Tributes pour in for popular BMX rider

Tributes have poured in for Grant Mowles, a popular BMX rider from Ipswich who died suddenly on July 19. Picture: SALLY MAYHEW

Gordon Ramsay pictured in Suffolk on mystery visit

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has been in Bury St Edmunds visiting a local business. Picture: PA Photo/Steve Parsons.

Woman shaken after teen throws liquid over her while walking child

A woman walking with her child had liquid thrown over her near Stoke High School in Maidenhall Approach Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man stabbed in Ipswich town centre in ‘targeted attack’

A man in his 30s suffered stab wounds to his legs during a 'targeted attack' at the junction of Foundation Street and Lower Brook Street in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

£40 million of heroin seized at Felixstowe - one of largest seizures in UK

Officers from Border Force and the NCA removed a container from a vessel in Felixstowe in which approximately 398 Kilograms of heroin was concealed within a cover load of towels and bathrobes Picture: NCA

Latest from the Ipswich Star

‘I can imagine the buzz if we beat Sunderland... it will send out a message’ - Skuse excited for home opener

Cole Skuse at Burton Albion. Picture Pagepix

Brexit-ready freight forwarder sees ‘massive’ rise in European trade

Darren Ryan, director at Morrison Freight Picture: MORRISON FREIGHT

‘The great thing is everyone knows where we’re at... I’m sure fans are happy with what he said’ - Lambert on Evans statement

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert has discussed his transfer frustrations and relationship with owner Marcus Evans. Picture: ARCHANT

Man arrested in connection with suspected Ipswich double burglary

A 24-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a burglary at Westerfield Road, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Landowners along town’s proposed bypass routes urged to talk to councils

Potential routes for the new Nothern Route around Ipswich. Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists