Ipswich engineering firm's £40k donation to charities

Ipswich-based manufacturer Crane Building Services and Utilities hosted its annual charity event. Among the recipients was the Fire Fighters Charity.

An Ipswich engineering company donated £40,000 to Suffolk-based charities nominated by staff.

Crane Building Services and Utilities asked employees to nominate favourite charities to benefit from the Crane Fund for Widows & Children.

The Ipswich factory closed in 2008 but the company still has a presence in the town.

Katerina Budinova, product manager for Building Services, promoted the Fire Fighters Charity as a deserving cause.

She said: "The charity supports everyday heroes that have suffered mental, physical and social burdens that can result from being a dedicated member of the fire services protecting our communities."

The Crane Fund was created by the founder of Crane in the USA, Richard Teller Crane.

Other Suffolk charities receiving a donation included Caring for Me (Cancer Campaign in Suffolk), Lighthouse Women's Aid, Macmillan Cancer Support and Memory Lane Café.

Richard Tuck, president for Crane BS&U, said: "In this our 100th year operating in the UK, it was especially pleasing to be able to invite 12 charities nominated by our associates to join our anniversary celebrations.

"Presenting donations to support the work these wonderful charities do in our communities was a privilege which made our great day of celebration even more special."