Large new Ipswich business park set for completion next month

Published: 5:30 AM March 10, 2021

Eco-friendly industrial/warehouse development Crane Park in Ipswich - the final 14 units are set to be completed next month - Credit: NORTHWOOD URBAN LOGISTICS

Businesses are racing to snap up new commercial units on a soon-to-be-finished Ipswich scheme - and developers expect the Freeport East project to increase demand.

Penn Commercial is working with Northwood Urban Logistics and joint agent JLL on a prestigious new trade and logistics development at ‘Crane Park’, on the site of the former Crane factory at Ravenswood.

The site - next to John Lewis and Waitrose - comprises 19 modern, eco-friendly warehouse units, four of which are under offer and one already let.

The 14 remaining units – which will be available from April – range in size from 2,052sq ft to 51,011 sq ft, and will all be finished to a shell specification, so occupiers can undertake their own fit-out to suit their specific needs.

Andy Harding, lead director, industrial and logistics at JLL, said: "The units have been finished to an unrivalled standard, and it is no surprise that there has been keen interest already from a range of occupiers.

"The Government’s recent announcement of Felixstowe as having ‘Freeport’ status will no doubt add to the demand for space in this part of Ipswich further."

Vanessa Penn, managing director of Penn Commercial, said: “New product – to this high specification, in such a convenient location – is in short supply within the local area.

"Crane Park is already experiencing strong interest and the competitive rates, resulting from the extensive environmental measures in place, mean that it is proving especially attractive to those looking to relocate or grow their business, within easy reach of the major road, rail, port and airport connections in the East.”

The land at Crane Park is part of what was once the town’s largest private-sector employer, the 40-acre engineering works Crane, which opened in 1921 and employed thousands in its heyday. Heavy engineering came to an end on the site in 2008.

The site is just two miles from the town centre and has access to the A14 close by.

Crane Park is also next door to a number of well-known brands, including John Lewis, Waitrose, Costa, Audi, Jaguar, Land Rover, Lok’nStore, Volvo and Mazda.

Nick Turner, executive director, asset management at Northwood Investors, said: “Crane Park will also provide an important boost for the region’s economy, creating a new trade and logistics hub in the East and generating a range of commercial and employment opportunities.”



