E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Ambulance on scene of Stoke Park crash

PUBLISHED: 09:22 18 November 2019 | UPDATED: 09:22 18 November 2019

Two cars have collided in Girton Way in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Two cars have collided in Girton Way in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

An ambulance is at the scene of a crash between two cars in the Stoke Park area of Ipswich.

The crash happened at the junction of Girton Way and Belstead Road around 8.15am today, Monday, November 18.

Traffic is building in both directions in Belstead Road, Girton Way and Cambridge Drive.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said the extent of any injuries is not yet known.

The East of England Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.

Stay with us for updates.

Most Read

Ipswich Argos days away from reopening at new site

Argos will reopen in the Sainsbury's in Upper Brook Street. Picture: ARCHANT

WATCH: Ipswich’s 50ft Christmas tree arrives on the Cornhill

The huge Cornhill Christmas tree being moved into position last year Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

Delays after car crashes into traffic lights

A Vauxhall Corsa has collided with traffic lights in Woodbridge Road, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Plot of Ipswich land set for auction – what would you do with it?

The plot of land in Ipswich will be auctioned off next month. Picture: GOLDINGS IPSWICH

Campaigning mother who lost daughter in tragic accident says pain ‘never leaves’

Jackie McCord with her 16-year-old daughter Cassie Picture: PA

Most Read

Ipswich Argos days away from reopening at new site

Argos will reopen in the Sainsbury's in Upper Brook Street. Picture: ARCHANT

WATCH: Ipswich’s 50ft Christmas tree arrives on the Cornhill

The huge Cornhill Christmas tree being moved into position last year Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

Delays after car crashes into traffic lights

A Vauxhall Corsa has collided with traffic lights in Woodbridge Road, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Plot of Ipswich land set for auction – what would you do with it?

The plot of land in Ipswich will be auctioned off next month. Picture: GOLDINGS IPSWICH

Campaigning mother who lost daughter in tragic accident says pain ‘never leaves’

Jackie McCord with her 16-year-old daughter Cassie Picture: PA

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Ambulance on scene of Stoke Park crash

Two cars have collided in Girton Way in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Delays after car crashes into traffic lights

A Vauxhall Corsa has collided with traffic lights in Woodbridge Road, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘I haven’t really been up to standard... I need to be more consistent’ - Dozzell on his quest for regular starting spot

Town scorer Andre Dozzell applauds fans after the draw with Lincoln. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Drink spiking reports on the rise in Suffolk

Reports of drink spiking are on the rise in Suffolk Picture: GETTY IMAGES/iSTOCKPHOTO

Campaigning mother who lost daughter in tragic accident says pain ‘never leaves’

Jackie McCord with her 16-year-old daughter Cassie Picture: PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists