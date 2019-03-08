Ambulance on scene of Stoke Park crash
PUBLISHED: 09:22 18 November 2019 | UPDATED: 09:22 18 November 2019
An ambulance is at the scene of a crash between two cars in the Stoke Park area of Ipswich.
The crash happened at the junction of Girton Way and Belstead Road around 8.15am today, Monday, November 18.
Traffic is building in both directions in Belstead Road, Girton Way and Cambridge Drive.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said the extent of any injuries is not yet known.
The East of England Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.
Stay with us for updates.