Ambulance on scene of Stoke Park crash

Two cars have collided in Girton Way in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

An ambulance is at the scene of a crash between two cars in the Stoke Park area of Ipswich.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The crash happened at the junction of Girton Way and Belstead Road around 8.15am today, Monday, November 18.

Traffic is building in both directions in Belstead Road, Girton Way and Cambridge Drive.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said the extent of any injuries is not yet known.

The East of England Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.

Stay with us for updates.