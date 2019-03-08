Crash close to Portman Road as fans arrive for match
PUBLISHED: 20:30 20 August 2019 | UPDATED: 20:30 20 August 2019
Archant
Police were called to reports of a crash close to Portman Road just an hour before kick-off.
According to a spokesman for Suffolk Police, officers were called to reports of a two-vehicle crash at the junction of Princes Street and Commercial Way just after 7pm on Tuesday, August 20.
It came as fans made their way to the ground for Town's clash against AFC Wimbledon.
She said one of the vehicles had ended up blocking half of the road.
She said: "They managed to get the vehicle off the road by 7.30pm.
"The road was blocked until we got the vehicle removed."
She added there were no reports of any injuries as a result of the collision.