Crash involving Audi and Hyundai near Ravenswood roundabout in Ipswich
PUBLISHED: 16:34 17 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:34 17 July 2019
Archant
A crash involving an Audi and a Hyundai close to the Ravenswood roundabout in Ipswich is causing tailbacks in the area.
Police were called to the scene of the collision, at the roundabout close to the McDonalds drive-through, at around 3.40pm today, Wednesday, July 17.
A police spokesman said the crash, involving an Audi A4 and a Hyundai i10, was damage only and that nobody was reported to have been injured.
She said the two-vehicle collision was partially blocking the roundabout coming from the direction of the A14.
There are reports of heavy traffic in the area as a result of the crash