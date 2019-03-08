Crash involving Audi and Hyundai near Ravenswood roundabout in Ipswich

A collision close to the Ravenswood roundabout in Ipswich is causing heavy traffic in the area Picture: GOOGLEMAPS Archant

A crash involving an Audi and a Hyundai close to the Ravenswood roundabout in Ipswich is causing tailbacks in the area.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police were called to the scene of the collision, at the roundabout close to the McDonalds drive-through, at around 3.40pm today, Wednesday, July 17.

A police spokesman said the crash, involving an Audi A4 and a Hyundai i10, was damage only and that nobody was reported to have been injured.

She said the two-vehicle collision was partially blocking the roundabout coming from the direction of the A14.

There are reports of heavy traffic in the area as a result of the crash