News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Police launch investigation after two vehicle crash on A12 outside Ipswich

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 11:07 AM September 1, 2022
The crash happened at a roundabout on the A12 at Martlesham

The crash happened at a roundabout on the A12 at Martlesham - Credit: Google Maps

Police have launched an appeal after a two vehicle crash on the A12 outside Ipswich.

The incident happened just before 2.20pm on Monday, August 29, at the park and ride roundabout in Martlesham.

Involved in the crash was a black Citroen C4 and a silver Ford Mondeo.

Suffolk police would like to speak to the driver of the silver Mondeo or anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has dash cam footage that may be of use to the investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police, quoting CAD 183 as of August 29.

Suffolk Constabulary
A12
A12 Suffolk News

Don't Miss

The Thomas Wolsey was named after Ipswich's famous 16th century statesman and Catholic bishop

Pubs

5 pubs up for sale in Suffolk right now

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
A cat was killed after being attacked by a dog near Ipswich 

Suffolk Live News

Cat killed after being attacked by dog

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
A busy beach in the hot weather at Wells-next-the-Sea. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

How to enjoy 47 days off while using only 19 days of annual leave in 2023

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Traffic has been worsened by another crash on the A14 between junctions 54 and 55 Picture: SARAH LU

A14 | Updated

Severe delays on A14 and Orwell Bridge after car breaks down

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon