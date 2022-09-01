Police launch investigation after two vehicle crash on A12 outside Ipswich

The crash happened at a roundabout on the A12 at Martlesham - Credit: Google Maps

Police have launched an appeal after a two vehicle crash on the A12 outside Ipswich.

The incident happened just before 2.20pm on Monday, August 29, at the park and ride roundabout in Martlesham.

Involved in the crash was a black Citroen C4 and a silver Ford Mondeo.

Suffolk police would like to speak to the driver of the silver Mondeo or anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has dash cam footage that may be of use to the investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police, quoting CAD 183 as of August 29.