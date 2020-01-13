E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Heavy traffic on A14 eastbound after crash near Seven Hills roundabout

PUBLISHED: 07:14 13 January 2020 | UPDATED: 07:29 13 January 2020

Police are at the scene of a crash on the A14 near Seven Hills roundabout Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Police are at the scene of a crash on the A14 near Seven Hills roundabout Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Archant

A crash between a lorry and a car on the A14 approaching the Seven Hills roundabout near Ipswich is causing traffic delays in the area.

Police were called at around 6am today, Monday, January 13, to the scene of the crash between junction 57, the Nacton Interchange, and junction 58 at Seven Hills.

A police spokesman said lane one of the eastbound carriageway has been blocked by the crash, which involves a lorry and a car.

She added there were currently no reports of any serious injuries.

The crash is causing traffic to queue up on the eastbound carriageway towards Felixstowe, stretching as far back as the Orwell Bridge.

Stay with us for updates.

Most Read

Weather warning for strong winds on Tuesday – Orwell Bridge being ‘monitored’

The weather warning is in place for Suffolk on Tuesday, January 14 Picture: PA/ KIRSTY WIGGLESWORTH

Dog owners warned after ‘poisons’ discovered on pavements

Police have discovered what are believed to be poisons on pavements in Barrow (stock photo) Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Man suffers puncture wound in ‘targeted attack’ at house

A police cordon has been set up outside a house in Ranelagh Road in Ipswich Picture: EMILY TOWNSEND

Heavy traffic on A14 eastbound after crash near Seven Hills roundabout

Police are at the scene of a crash on the A14 near Seven Hills roundabout Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Killer in Tavis Spencer-Aitkens case thought to have posted to Facebook from prison

Plaats was jailed for 14 years (stock photo) Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Most Read

Weather warning for strong winds on Tuesday – Orwell Bridge being ‘monitored’

The weather warning is in place for Suffolk on Tuesday, January 14 Picture: PA/ KIRSTY WIGGLESWORTH

Dog owners warned after ‘poisons’ discovered on pavements

Police have discovered what are believed to be poisons on pavements in Barrow (stock photo) Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Man suffers puncture wound in ‘targeted attack’ at house

A police cordon has been set up outside a house in Ranelagh Road in Ipswich Picture: EMILY TOWNSEND

Heavy traffic on A14 eastbound after crash near Seven Hills roundabout

Police are at the scene of a crash on the A14 near Seven Hills roundabout Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Killer in Tavis Spencer-Aitkens case thought to have posted to Facebook from prison

Plaats was jailed for 14 years (stock photo) Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Killer in Tavis Spencer-Aitkens case thought to have posted to Facebook from prison

Plaats was jailed for 14 years (stock photo) Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The Ipswich road riddled with more than FIFTY potholes

Portman Road is riddled with potholes and road defects Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Race for Life 2020: Dates Ipswich and Bury St Edmunds events revealed

Race for Life is returning to Ipswich and Bury St Edmunds for 2020. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Heavy traffic on A14 eastbound after crash near Seven Hills roundabout

Police are at the scene of a crash on the A14 near Seven Hills roundabout Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Points failure causes delays on the rails

Ipswich Railway Station Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists