Heavy traffic on A14 eastbound after crash near Seven Hills roundabout

Police are at the scene of a crash on the A14 near Seven Hills roundabout Picture: GOOGLEMAPS Archant

A crash between a lorry and a car on the A14 approaching the Seven Hills roundabout near Ipswich is causing traffic delays in the area.

Police were called at around 6am today, Monday, January 13, to the scene of the crash between junction 57, the Nacton Interchange, and junction 58 at Seven Hills.

A police spokesman said lane one of the eastbound carriageway has been blocked by the crash, which involves a lorry and a car.

She added there were currently no reports of any serious injuries.

The crash is causing traffic to queue up on the eastbound carriageway towards Felixstowe, stretching as far back as the Orwell Bridge.

Stay with us for updates.