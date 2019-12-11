Ipswich road partially blocked ahead of rush hour traffic
PUBLISHED: 16:44 11 December 2019 | UPDATED: 16:45 11 December 2019
Archant
A busy Ipswich road is partially blocked following an accident, with police advising drivers to avoid the area.
The crash happened on Ellenbrook Road, near the junction with Belmont Road, just before 4pm this afternoon.
Suffolk Constabulary confirmed that police attended the scene but said there had been no injuries.
However, police have warned drivers to avoid the area as there will be "significant" delays.
