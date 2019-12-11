E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Ipswich road partially blocked ahead of rush hour traffic

PUBLISHED: 16:44 11 December 2019 | UPDATED: 16:45 11 December 2019

Ellenbrook Road is partially blocked following a crash Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ellenbrook Road is partially blocked following a crash Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A busy Ipswich road is partially blocked following an accident, with police advising drivers to avoid the area.

You may also want to watch:

The crash happened on Ellenbrook Road, near the junction with Belmont Road, just before 4pm this afternoon.

Suffolk Constabulary confirmed that police attended the scene but said there had been no injuries.

However, police have warned drivers to avoid the area as there will be "significant" delays.

Most Read

Man dies following crash at busy Ipswich junction

A BMW has smashed through a central barrier on a busy Ipswich junction between London Road and West End Road. Picture: ARCHANT

BMW smashes through central reservation on busy Ipswich road

A BMW has smashed through a central barrier on a busy Ipswich junction between London Road and West End Road. Picture: ARCHANT

First look inside the cocktail bar opening at former Ipswich nightclub

Francesko Xhaferaj at the bar at The Bloom Lounge in Tacket Street Ipswich Picture: Neil Perry / Archant

Orwell Bridge REOPENS following police incident

The Orwell Bridge is currently closed due to a police incident Picture: RYAN HEART

A140 to stay CLOSED after lorry jackknives through barrier

The A140 at Little Stonham is closed in both directions due to a three-vehicle collision involving a lorry. Picture: RACHEL EDGE/ARCHANT

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man dies following crash at busy Ipswich junction

A BMW has smashed through a central barrier on a busy Ipswich junction between London Road and West End Road. Picture: ARCHANT

BMW smashes through central reservation on busy Ipswich road

A BMW has smashed through a central barrier on a busy Ipswich junction between London Road and West End Road. Picture: ARCHANT

First look inside the cocktail bar opening at former Ipswich nightclub

Francesko Xhaferaj at the bar at The Bloom Lounge in Tacket Street Ipswich Picture: Neil Perry / Archant

Orwell Bridge REOPENS following police incident

The Orwell Bridge is currently closed due to a police incident Picture: RYAN HEART

A140 to stay CLOSED after lorry jackknives through barrier

The A140 at Little Stonham is closed in both directions due to a three-vehicle collision involving a lorry. Picture: RACHEL EDGE/ARCHANT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Man in 50s suffers serious head and internal injuries in Copdock crash

The collision happened at about 5.45pm in Old London Road, close to the A12 and Copdock Interchange Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Major travel disruption as 84 rail services cancelled

All trains between Ipswich and Felixstowe suspended until further notice. Picture: JOHN DAY

Driver suffers minor injuries in crash in busy Ipswich road

Valley Road is partially blocked following the crash Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘The priority is the league and it’s a massive game on Saturday’ – Garbutt looking past cup exit

Luke Garbutt's goal was too little, too late in the FA Cup replay defeat to Coventry. Photo: ROSS HALLS

I gave sleeping bags to Ipswich’s homeless...now I want to build them a £100k shelter

Builder Gareth Brenland started Tiffers The Bus Shelter after seeing a homeless person on the street. Picture: TIFFERS THE BUS SHELTER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists