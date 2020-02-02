Three fire engines called to crash in outskirts of Ipswich

Emergency services at the scene of the collision in Freston Hill, Suffolk. Picture: R HEART Picture: R HEART

Emergency services are at the scene of a two vehicle collision in Freston, just outside Ipswich.

Suffolk police and the fire service were called to the collision in Freston Hill at around 10.30am this morning.

Three fire crews, one from Ipswich East, Princes Street and Holbrook, were called to the scene.

A police spokesman confirmed that two vehicles were involved, but it is not yet clear as to how serious the incident is.

According to a member of the public, three fire crews and four police cars were seen rushing down The Strand to the scene of the crash.

An ambulance also remains at the scene.

There is no indication of any injuries at this time.