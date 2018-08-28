BMW and Volvo involved in crash outside University of Suffolk
PUBLISHED: 16:03 12 January 2019 | UPDATED: 16:41 12 January 2019
Archant
Police were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash close to the University of Suffolk in Ipswich today.
According to a spokesman for Suffolk police, the crash happened at around 3pm, close to the question mark statue outside the university.
She said: “We have been called to a report of a two vehicle road traffic collision which has blocked the road.
“There is a lot of traffic building up outside the university.
“The collision involved a BMW and a Volvo.
“By the look of it there are no injuries, we are just waiting for recovery of the vehicles.”
A spokesman later confirmed the scene was cleared by 3.45pm.