BMW and Volvo involved in crash outside University of Suffolk

A BMW and a Volvo have crashed near the University fo Suffolk in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLEMAPS Archant

Police were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash close to the University of Suffolk in Ipswich today.

According to a spokesman for Suffolk police, the crash happened at around 3pm, close to the question mark statue outside the university.

She said: “We have been called to a report of a two vehicle road traffic collision which has blocked the road.

“There is a lot of traffic building up outside the university.

“The collision involved a BMW and a Volvo.

“By the look of it there are no injuries, we are just waiting for recovery of the vehicles.”

A spokesman later confirmed the scene was cleared by 3.45pm.