Joggers ‘directing traffic’ at scene of Kesgrave crash

Witnesses reported traffic building up following a collision involving two cars in Kesgrave.

Police have since cleared the scene of the crash, which happened on the corner of Ropes Drive and Century Drive.

One eyewitness reported seeing two damaged vehicles blocking the road, with joggers directing traffic at the scene.

A police spokesman said no serious injuries had been reported and the road was not closed.