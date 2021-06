Published: 8:25 AM June 8, 2021

One person was left with minor injuries after a two vehicle collision in Ipswich last night - Credit: Archant

A crash involving a van and a car in Ipswich has left one person with minor injuries.

Police were called to the scene of the incident just before 10pm last night (June 7) on Goddard Road, near Whitehouse.

Three fire engines and the ambulance service were also on the scene.