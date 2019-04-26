Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 15°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Tailbacks on A12 after three-vehicle crash

26 April, 2019 - 16:21
The crash happened on the A12 northbound near Stratford St Mary Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The crash happened on the A12 northbound near Stratford St Mary Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

An three-vehicle accident on the A12 near Stratford St Mary is causing tailbacks between Colchester and Ipswich.

You may also want to watch:

The incident happened on the northbound carriageway between Junction 29 (Crown Interchange) and Junction 30 (B1029 Uppers Street Stratford St Mary) around 3.50pm and the road is partially blocked.

The East of England Ambulance Service has been called to the scene.

Drivers on the road have reported four-mile queues over social media.

Most Read

Two arrests after teenager stabbed in ‘targeted attack’ at Christchurch Park

The Police cordon set up around Christchurch Park after a teenager was stabbed in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

‘He will be sorely missed’ – Teacher at Claydon High killed in cycling accident

Matt Jack taught PE at Claydon High School near Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE

Did you hear the ‘skyquake’ over Suffolk last night?

Was it a skyquake? A large bang was heard in Claydon yesterday evening Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Two year community order for Ipswich man who downloaded indecent images of children

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich hair salon has chance to be best in Britain after winning regional finals

The Renaissance Artistic salon team including Sophia Capasso (far right). Picture: RENAISSANCE SALON

Most Read

Two arrests after teenager stabbed in ‘targeted attack’ at Christchurch Park

The Police cordon set up around Christchurch Park after a teenager was stabbed in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

‘He will be sorely missed’ – Teacher at Claydon High killed in cycling accident

Matt Jack taught PE at Claydon High School near Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE

Did you hear the ‘skyquake’ over Suffolk last night?

Was it a skyquake? A large bang was heard in Claydon yesterday evening Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Two year community order for Ipswich man who downloaded indecent images of children

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich hair salon has chance to be best in Britain after winning regional finals

The Renaissance Artistic salon team including Sophia Capasso (far right). Picture: RENAISSANCE SALON

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Watch: CCTV footage shows moment robber attacked woman, 79, as she went to play bingo

Suffolk police released CCTV footage of the attack Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Lollipop man spared jail after filming staff member using a school toilet

Peter Thompson leaving Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Cotswold Outdoor to close branches across UK as profits fall

Cotswold Outdoor will be closing a number of stores across the UK including the potential closure of its Ipswich store in the Great White Horse Hotel. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Tailbacks on A12 after three-vehicle crash

The crash happened on the A12 northbound near Stratford St Mary Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

New Wolsey Young Company’s The 39 Steps dazzles with comic invention

Richard Hannay (Charlie Shephard) finds that house guest Annabella Schmidt (Melina Synadinou) is in no hurry to leave in The 39 Steps at the New Wolsey Studio Photo: Craig Fuller
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists