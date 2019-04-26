Tailbacks on A12 after three-vehicle crash

The crash happened on the A12 northbound near Stratford St Mary Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

An three-vehicle accident on the A12 near Stratford St Mary is causing tailbacks between Colchester and Ipswich.

The incident happened on the northbound carriageway between Junction 29 (Crown Interchange) and Junction 30 (B1029 Uppers Street Stratford St Mary) around 3.50pm and the road is partially blocked.

The East of England Ambulance Service has been called to the scene.

Drivers on the road have reported four-mile queues over social media.