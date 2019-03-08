Three-car crash on A14 near Copdock causes miles of tailbacks

A three-car crash is causing long tailbacks on the A14 near Ipswich Pictuere: GOOGLEMAPS Archant

A three-vehicle crash on the A14 near Ipswich is causing miles of tailbacks.

Police were called to the scene of the crash, eastbound between Sproughton and Copdock, at around 5.15pm today, Thursday, November 14.

According to a police spokesman, there are no reports of any injuries as a result of the crash.

She said: "There are three cars involved, two of the vehicles are not drivable.

"We are waiting for recovery of the vehicles now.

"There are tailbacks going right back to the junction with the A140, beyond Great Blakenham."

