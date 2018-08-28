Disruption after four vehicle crash on A14

The incident happened on the A14 at Nacton Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

Traffic heading westbound on the A14 may be affected after four vehicles collided on a slip road at Nacton.

Police were called shortly after 5pm today with reports of a four vehicle collision on the A14 at Nacton.

The crash happened on the slip road linking the A1189 with the A14 – and is affecting traffic heading westbound.

A police spokeswoman confirmed nobody was injured in the collision.

It is not clear whether police are yet on scene.

