Disruption after four vehicle crash on A14
PUBLISHED: 17:29 06 December 2018 | UPDATED: 17:29 06 December 2018
GOOGLE MAPS
Traffic heading westbound on the A14 may be affected after four vehicles collided on a slip road at Nacton.
Police were called shortly after 5pm today with reports of a four vehicle collision on the A14 at Nacton.
The crash happened on the slip road linking the A1189 with the A14 – and is affecting traffic heading westbound.
A police spokeswoman confirmed nobody was injured in the collision.
It is not clear whether police are yet on scene.
• Stay with us for updates on the breaking story.