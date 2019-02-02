A14 eastbound near Copdock blocked following multi-vehicle crash
02 February, 2019 - 19:28
Archant
A stretch of the A14 eastbound between Copdock and Wherstead has been closed to traffic following a multi-vehicle crash.
Police were called at around 6.25pm today, Saturday, February 2, to reports of a collision on the A14 towards the Orwell Bridge.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said there were conflicting reports on how many vehicles had been involved in the collision.
She confirmed the road was completely blocked by the crash and that recovery teams for the vehicles were on route.
