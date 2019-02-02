Snow

Snow

max temp: 5°C

min temp: -4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

A14 eastbound near Copdock blocked following multi-vehicle crash

02 February, 2019 - 19:28
A multi-vehicle crash is blocking the A14 eastbound between Copdock and Wherstead Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

A multi-vehicle crash is blocking the A14 eastbound between Copdock and Wherstead Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Archant

A stretch of the A14 eastbound between Copdock and Wherstead has been closed to traffic following a multi-vehicle crash.

Police were called at around 6.25pm today, Saturday, February 2, to reports of a collision on the A14 towards the Orwell Bridge.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said there were conflicting reports on how many vehicles had been involved in the collision.

She confirmed the road was completely blocked by the crash and that recovery teams for the vehicles were on route.

Stay with us for updates.

Most Read

Pret is no longer opening a shop in Ipswich

The Pret a Manger colours were added to the Grimwade's building in November Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Schoolgirl, 11, approached by ‘man in silver taxi’

Fentons Way in Kesgrave, where a schoolgirl reported being approached by a man in a silver car claiming to be a taxi Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Mapped: Where children have been approached by silver car driver

Police are investigating five reports of children being approached Picture: ARCHANT

Mystery as hundreds of dead crabs wash up near the Orwell Bridge

Hundreds of dead crabs washed up on the shore near the Orwell Bridge Picture: JASON ALEXANDER

Snow warning issued for tonight

Forecasters predict 5cm of snow in Suffolk overnight. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Pret is no longer opening a shop in Ipswich

#includeImage($article, 225)

Schoolgirl, 11, approached by ‘man in silver taxi’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Mapped: Where children have been approached by silver car driver

#includeImage($article, 225)

Mystery as hundreds of dead crabs wash up near the Orwell Bridge

#includeImage($article, 225)

Snow warning issued for tonight

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Can High Streets in towns like Ipswich and Bury St Edmunds survive the current upheavals?

Despite all the talk of internet shopping, most Christmas presents were bought from shops. Picture: PAUL GEATER

A14 eastbound near Copdock blocked following multi-vehicle crash

A multi-vehicle crash is blocking the A14 eastbound between Copdock and Wherstead Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

The best places to get breakfast in Ipswich according to TripAdvisor

How many of these restaurants have you visited? Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 1-0 home defeat to Sheffield Wednesday

Alan Judge pictured during the Ipswich Town v Sheffield Wednesday match. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Lambert on Chambers and Collins injuries, blocking Pennington exit and some strong words for Knudsen

Paul Lambert did not mince his words when talking about a January move not materialising for left-back Jonas Knudsen. Photo: Pagepix
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists