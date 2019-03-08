Air ambulance on scene after van and motorbike collide

An air ambulance is at the scene of the crash in Wherstead Road Picture: NSRAPT NSRAPT

A man in his 30s is being treated by paramedics after a crash involving a van and motorcycle near Wherstead.

Police were called shortly before 7.30pm this evening with reports of a collision between a VW Transporter and Honda motorbike on the A137.

The motorcyclist - a man in his 30s - is thought to need hospital treatment after suffering leg injuries.

An air ambulance was called to the scene, but the injured man is not in a life-threatening condition.

A police spokesman said officers are on scene awaiting recovery.

The road is not closed, but one lane is thought to be blocked.

Anybody who witnessed the collision, or saw the vehicles immediately prior, should contact Suffolk Constabulary on 101, quoting CAD 368.