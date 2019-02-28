Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Rocket Science Marketing

Boy receives minor injuries after crash between car and bicycle in Martlesham

28 February, 2019 - 09:45
The crash happened in the Street, Martlesham Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

The crash happened in the Street, Martlesham Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Archant

Police have been called to a crash between a boy on a bicycle and a car in Martlesham.

Officers were called at around 8.30am today, Thursday, February 28, to reports of a collision in The Street, Martlesham, near the Red Lion Pub.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said the boy had received minor injuries as a result of the crash.

She said: This was a collision between a car and a bicycle.

“The road northbound was blocked for some time.

“It involved a child on a bicycle.

“He has received minor injuries.” She added an ambulance had been called to the scene although the child did not need to be taken to hospital.

The road has since been cleared.

Most Read

Is the sinister Momo lurking behind your child’s favourite YouTube cartoon?

Mums from Ipswich have spoken of their fears about Momo who has been scaring their children on YouTube

WATCH: Take a trip through Ipswich in the 1960s

Lady Lane viewed from Westgate Street in April 1966. The lane saw many of its buildings demolished during the 60s redevelopment. The building on the left was the Feathers public house which closed in 1966. Picture: ALAN VALENTINE

New schools planned for Suffolk - but where will they be?

Copleston High School will have a new classroom block, allowing it to create another 200 student places. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Woodbridge singer stolen by Jennifer Hudson on The Voice UK

Connie Lamb on stage with Mollie Hocking on The Voice UK Picture: ITV

Construction work begins on Tooks Bakery housing development

Work begins at the former Took's Bakery site in Ipswich where 60 new homes and a GP 'super-surgery' are being built. PIcture: IPSWICH BOROUGH COUNCIL

Most Read

Is the sinister Momo lurking behind your child’s favourite YouTube cartoon?

Mums from Ipswich have spoken of their fears about Momo who has been scaring their children on YouTube

WATCH: Take a trip through Ipswich in the 1960s

Lady Lane viewed from Westgate Street in April 1966. The lane saw many of its buildings demolished during the 60s redevelopment. The building on the left was the Feathers public house which closed in 1966. Picture: ALAN VALENTINE

New schools planned for Suffolk - but where will they be?

Copleston High School will have a new classroom block, allowing it to create another 200 student places. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Woodbridge singer stolen by Jennifer Hudson on The Voice UK

Connie Lamb on stage with Mollie Hocking on The Voice UK Picture: ITV

Construction work begins on Tooks Bakery housing development

Work begins at the former Took's Bakery site in Ipswich where 60 new homes and a GP 'super-surgery' are being built. PIcture: IPSWICH BOROUGH COUNCIL

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Manton breaks course record at Tarpley 20

Alex Manton, of Springfield Striders, is in the clear on his way to victory in the Tarpley 20-mile event. Picture: HUNTER PHOTOGRAPHY/SAINT EDMUND PACERS FACEBOOK

Boy receives minor injuries after crash between car and bicycle in Martlesham

The crash happened in the Street, Martlesham Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

First new Greater Anglia Intercity style train passes through Ipswich

The first 12-car Intercity-style train travels through Ipswich on its way from the Channel Tunnel to Norwich. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA/NICK STRUGNELL

Seven arrested in connection with modern slavery after raids in Kesgrave and Ipswich

Suffolk police have made seven arrests following a series of raids Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Which The One Show star will be at the Cornhill today?

BBC's The One Show is coming to Ipswich Cornhill today. The square is a popular site for filming, and has drawn in the likes of Channel 4 in the past Picture: JASON NOBLE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists