Boy receives minor injuries after crash between car and bicycle in Martlesham

The crash happened in the Street, Martlesham Picture: GOOGLEMAPS Archant

Police have been called to a crash between a boy on a bicycle and a car in Martlesham.

Officers were called at around 8.30am today, Thursday, February 28, to reports of a collision in The Street, Martlesham, near the Red Lion Pub.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said the boy had received minor injuries as a result of the crash.

She said: This was a collision between a car and a bicycle.

“The road northbound was blocked for some time.

“It involved a child on a bicycle.

“He has received minor injuries.” She added an ambulance had been called to the scene although the child did not need to be taken to hospital.

The road has since been cleared.