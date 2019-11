Main road completely blocked after car collision

The crash happened on a main road into the town centre and is currently completely blocked according to police. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A main artery road into the centre of Ipswich has been completely blocked after two vehicles were involved in a collision.

Suffolk police received a call at 4.54pm this evening to reports that two cars had crashed.

Police remain at the scene.

The road leads off the A1214 from Kesgrave into the town and drivers are advised to avoid the area.