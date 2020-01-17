Serious crash shuts major road near Ipswich

Police are at the scene of the collision in Foxhall Road, near its junction with Bell Lane

Police are at the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Foxhall Road near Ipswich and have shut the road between the A12 and Bell Lane.

Officers were called to reports of a collision involving two cars just after 8pm today.

The road is closed in both directions while police deal with the incident.

Initially, those involved were not thought to be seriously injured, a police spokeswoman said, however, she said an update from officers at the scene at 9pm indicated injuries may be more serious than first thought.

Three fire crews are at the scene, and are working to remove someone who has become trapped inside one of the vehicles.

It is not clear yet when the road will re-open and motorists are being diverted away from the scene while emergency crews deal with the incident.

The Dobbs Lane junction is also closed to traffic.

Witnesses to the collision and anyone with information should call Suffolk police on 101 quoting CAD 329 of today, January 17.

Stay with us for updates on this developing story as we receive more information from the emergency services.