Three vehicle collision near Ipswich Asda

PUBLISHED: 17:32 14 December 2019 | UPDATED: 17:33 14 December 2019

The collision took place outside the BMW Garage in Whitton, Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A road was blocked and drivers experienced delays after a crash involving three vehicles in the outskirts of Ipswich.

Police were called to reports of the collision just after 4pm today on the A1156 Bury Road, near to the Whitton Asda.

The collision happened just outside the BMW garage at the junction with Old Norwich Road.

An ambulance was called and paramedics checked over the parties involved for minor injuries.

The road was partially blocked following the incident and according to the AA route map, traffic remains slow in the area.

