Driver suffers minor injuries in crash in busy Ipswich road

Traffic is building after a crash left Valley Road in Ipswich partially blocked.

The crash between two cars happened just after 4pm, ahead of rush hour traffic, in Valley Road.

Suffolk Constabulary confirmed officers attended the scene and that an individual had suffered minor injuries as a result of the crash.

Traffic is building in the area and is likely to cause delays.