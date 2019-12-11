E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Driver suffers minor injuries in crash in busy Ipswich road

PUBLISHED: 17:19 11 December 2019 | UPDATED: 17:19 11 December 2019

Valley Road is partially blocked following the crash Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Valley Road is partially blocked following the crash Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Traffic is building after a crash left Valley Road in Ipswich partially blocked.

The crash between two cars happened just after 4pm, ahead of rush hour traffic, in Valley Road.

Suffolk Constabulary confirmed officers attended the scene and that an individual had suffered minor injuries as a result of the crash.

Traffic is building in the area and is likely to cause delays.

