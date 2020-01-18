Rider injured after falling from moped in busy Ipswich street

The rider was taken to hospital Picture: SIMON PARKER Archant

A woman was taken to hospital this evening after being injured when she came off her moped in Ipswich.

Argyle Street was closed for a time while emergency services dealt with the incident.

Police cars and an ambulance attended the scene in the one-way street, which links Woodbridge Road with St Helen's Street.

A police spokeswoman said a rider had come off her motorcycle and no other vehicles were involved in the accident.

She had been taken to Ipswich Hospital for treatment.

The incident happened at around 7pm and the road was reopened shortly afterwards.