E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Rider injured after falling from moped in busy Ipswich street

PUBLISHED: 20:16 18 January 2020 | UPDATED: 20:16 18 January 2020

The rider was taken to hospital Picture: SIMON PARKER

The rider was taken to hospital Picture: SIMON PARKER

Archant

A woman was taken to hospital this evening after being injured when she came off her moped in Ipswich.

Argyle Street was closed for a time while emergency services dealt with the incident.

You may also want to watch:

Police cars and an ambulance attended the scene in the one-way street, which links Woodbridge Road with St Helen's Street.

A police spokeswoman said a rider had come off her motorcycle and no other vehicles were involved in the accident.

She had been taken to Ipswich Hospital for treatment.

The incident happened at around 7pm and the road was reopened shortly afterwards.

Most Read

Historic pub on the edge of Ipswich closes suddenly

The Wild Man at Sproughton has announced it has closed its doors. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Final decision on Orwell Bridge closure expected at 2.30pm

Could the Orwell Bridge close this evening? Picture: ARCHANT

Orwell Bridge CLOSED – with more high winds to come tomorrow

The Orwell Bridge has been reopened by Highways England Picture: MICK WEBB

Orwell Bridge will CLOSE for 10 hours tonight

The Orwell Bridge is due to close. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Road closures, power outages and car crashes caused by falling trees in stormy weather

A tree fell onto the A146 connecting Lowestoft to Norwich. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Most Read

Historic pub on the edge of Ipswich closes suddenly

The Wild Man at Sproughton has announced it has closed its doors. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Final decision on Orwell Bridge closure expected at 2.30pm

Could the Orwell Bridge close this evening? Picture: ARCHANT

Orwell Bridge CLOSED – with more high winds to come tomorrow

The Orwell Bridge has been reopened by Highways England Picture: MICK WEBB

Orwell Bridge will CLOSE for 10 hours tonight

The Orwell Bridge is due to close. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Road closures, power outages and car crashes caused by falling trees in stormy weather

A tree fell onto the A146 connecting Lowestoft to Norwich. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Person dies on outskirts of Ipswich after apparent medical episode

Woodbridge Road East in Ipswich was closed while emergency services dealt with a sudden death Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Rider injured after falling from moped in busy Ipswich street

The rider was taken to hospital Picture: SIMON PARKER

Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 2-1 win at Tranmere Rovers

Luke Chambers does his customary celebration for the away fans at Tranmere Rovers Picture Pagepix

Top Suffolk pub gets green light to expand dining experience – and add rooms

The Turks Head at Hasketon Picture: THE TURKS HEAD

Should children in Suffolk be allowed to head footballs?

Scotland is expected to ban children from practicing headers - but should Suffolk learn lessons from the FIELD report? Picture: HIGHWAYSTARZ-PHOTOGRAPHY/GETTY/iSTOCKPHOTO
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists