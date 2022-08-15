News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Free crazy golf course welcomes first golfers

Aleksandra Cupriak

Published: 3:57 PM August 15, 2022
Finnley and Luke enjoying crazy golf on Ipswich's Cornhill. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Crazy golf has officially arrived to provide some summer entertainment on Ipswich's Cornhill. 

For those that fancy themselves a golfing master or have never teed off before, the town centre has been chosen to host the temporary attraction during this week. 

The nine-hole crazy golf course is set up on the Cornhill from Monday, August 15, to Thursday, August 18, opening from 11am daily.  

Alyssa having fun at the crazy golf on Ipswich's Cornhill. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

The attraction has been set up as a joint project and was created by Ipswich Borough Council and Ipswich Central.

The attraction is free and also does not require any booking.

The course has obstacles including a helter-skelter, lighthouse, ramps, and the classic windmill. 

Chris Barnard, the head of place at Ipswich Central, said: “It is great to see the crazy golf arrive on the Cornhill today. 

Chris Barnard is head of place at Ipswich Central.

“We have had lots of positive feedback from those who have taken part so far, and look forward to seeing this event being well attended for the rest of the week.   

“We are delighted to have been able to partner with Ipswich Borough Council to bring this event to the town.” 

Finnley enjoying crazy golf on Ipswich's Cornhill. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Ahead of the event, Councillor Sophie Connelly, Ipswich Borough Council portfolio holder for culture, encouraged those around the town to come down to the Cornhill and "have a go". 

She said: “I have seen many things on the Cornhill but I have not seen people playing golf." 

