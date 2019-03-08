Thunderstorms

Thunderstorms

max temp: 22°C

min temp: 16°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Breaking

Kitchen fire at Buttermarket shopping centre

PUBLISHED: 11:39 11 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:43 11 July 2019

Firefighters have been sent to the Buttermarket shopping centre in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Firefighters have been sent to the Buttermarket shopping centre in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Firefighters have been called to a kitchen fire in the Buttermarket shopping centre in Ipswich.

Several fire engines have been spotted near the Buttermarket in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANTSeveral fire engines have been spotted near the Buttermarket in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service were called at around 10.40am today, Thursday, July, 11 to a 'small fire' in one of the kitchens in the town centre shopping complex.

Seven fire engines were initially deployed to the scene, although four were soon stood down.

Three fire engines have attended an incident at the Old Cattlemarket bus station in Ipswich Picture: NANCY HOWLETTThree fire engines have attended an incident at the Old Cattlemarket bus station in Ipswich Picture: NANCY HOWLETT

Three engines, two from Princes Street and one from Needham Market, remain on scene.

A spokesman said that the fire was out when firefighters arrived after the sprinkler system was activated.

Fire engines are also parked up in the Old Cattle Market in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANTFire engines are also parked up in the Old Cattle Market in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

She said: "There was a fire in a kitchen area in the shopping complex. "It was out on arrival due to the sprinkler system. "Crews remain on scene assisting staff with water removal and salvage to help clear things up."

Stay with us for updates

Most Read

Aqua Park Suffolk to shut ‘permanently’

Aqua Park Suffolk at Alton Water, near Ipswich, is shutting for a second year in a row due to blue-green algae Picture: AQUA PARKS GROUP

Foxhall Road to shut for emergency roadworks

A stretch of Foxhall Road in Ipswich will be closed overnight from 7pm on Wednesday, July 10 Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS

Major road in Ipswich will be closed ‘24 hours a day, seven days a week’, say council

Clapgate Lane will be used as a diversion from the roadwoarks in Landseer Road, Ipswich Picture: GREGG BROWN

What is going to happen to Ipswich’s Jack Wills store?

Jack Wills in Tavern Street. Photo: Archant.

Police probe attempted robbery of 11-year-old boy

Police are investigating the attempted robbery of an 11-year-old boy in Castle Hill Recreation Ground, near Congreve Road Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Most Read

Aqua Park Suffolk to shut ‘permanently’

Aqua Park Suffolk at Alton Water, near Ipswich, is shutting for a second year in a row due to blue-green algae Picture: AQUA PARKS GROUP

Foxhall Road to shut for emergency roadworks

A stretch of Foxhall Road in Ipswich will be closed overnight from 7pm on Wednesday, July 10 Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS

Major road in Ipswich will be closed ‘24 hours a day, seven days a week’, say council

Clapgate Lane will be used as a diversion from the roadwoarks in Landseer Road, Ipswich Picture: GREGG BROWN

What is going to happen to Ipswich’s Jack Wills store?

Jack Wills in Tavern Street. Photo: Archant.

Police probe attempted robbery of 11-year-old boy

Police are investigating the attempted robbery of an 11-year-old boy in Castle Hill Recreation Ground, near Congreve Road Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Kitchen fire at Buttermarket shopping centre

Firefighters have been sent to the Buttermarket shopping centre in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Would-be bag snatcher arrested after victim flagged down police

The attempted robbery happened near the Inkerman pub in Norwich Road Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Kings of Anglia - Players standing out in pre-season, a quiet transfer market and a chance for European silverware

Andre Dozzell impressed during Ipswich Town's first pre-season friendly.

11 places to enjoy watersports this summer following the closure of Aqua Park Suffolk

Lifestyles festival at Hunstanton. Pictured: kitesurfing action. PHOTO: IAN BURT COPY:David Blackmore FOR:EDP News EDP pics © 2010 (01603)772434

Anti-knife crime charity spreads message to thousands in Ipswich

Paul Stansby (right) and Jamie Hart spread the Be Lucky Anti-Knife Crime Foundation message at Ipswich Music Day Picture: BE LUCKY ANTI-KNIFE CRIME FOUNDATION
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists