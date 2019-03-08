Breaking

Kitchen fire at Buttermarket shopping centre

Firefighters have been sent to the Buttermarket shopping centre in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Firefighters have been called to a kitchen fire in the Buttermarket shopping centre in Ipswich.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Several fire engines have been spotted near the Buttermarket in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT Several fire engines have been spotted near the Buttermarket in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service were called at around 10.40am today, Thursday, July, 11 to a 'small fire' in one of the kitchens in the town centre shopping complex.

Seven fire engines were initially deployed to the scene, although four were soon stood down.

Three fire engines have attended an incident at the Old Cattlemarket bus station in Ipswich Picture: NANCY HOWLETT Three fire engines have attended an incident at the Old Cattlemarket bus station in Ipswich Picture: NANCY HOWLETT

Three engines, two from Princes Street and one from Needham Market, remain on scene.

A spokesman said that the fire was out when firefighters arrived after the sprinkler system was activated.

Fire engines are also parked up in the Old Cattle Market in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT Fire engines are also parked up in the Old Cattle Market in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

She said: "There was a fire in a kitchen area in the shopping complex. "It was out on arrival due to the sprinkler system. "Crews remain on scene assisting staff with water removal and salvage to help clear things up."

Stay with us for updates