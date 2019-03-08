Kitchen fire at Buttermarket shopping centre
PUBLISHED: 11:39 11 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:43 11 July 2019
Archant
Firefighters have been called to a kitchen fire in the Buttermarket shopping centre in Ipswich.
Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service were called at around 10.40am today, Thursday, July, 11 to a 'small fire' in one of the kitchens in the town centre shopping complex.
Seven fire engines were initially deployed to the scene, although four were soon stood down.
Three engines, two from Princes Street and one from Needham Market, remain on scene.
A spokesman said that the fire was out when firefighters arrived after the sprinkler system was activated.
She said: "There was a fire in a kitchen area in the shopping complex. "It was out on arrival due to the sprinkler system. "Crews remain on scene assisting staff with water removal and salvage to help clear things up."
