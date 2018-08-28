Fire at Ed Sheeran’s estate near Framlingham

A small fire was reported at Ed Sheeran's estate near Framlingham this morning Picture: PA PA Archive/PA Images

Fire crews have been called to tackle a fire at pop star Ed Sheeran’s estate near Framlingham.

Ed Sheeran owns several neighbouring properties Photo: IAN WEST/PA WIRE Ed Sheeran owns several neighbouring properties Photo: IAN WEST/PA WIRE

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service were called today, Friday, January 25, just after 7.30am to reports of a ‘small building fire’ near to the market town.

Superstar Ed has bought various properties close to his home town in recent years.

A fire service spokesman said: “Suffolk firefighters were called to a small building fire at 7.33am this morning.

“Three engines were sent to the incident, from Framlingham, Saxmundham and Halesworth.

“Crews extinguished the fire quickly and then ventilated the area of heavy smoke.

“The incident was closed at 8.55am.”

He said two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used a hose reel jet to put out the fire.

He added that no one had been injured and that the ambulance service were not required to attend.