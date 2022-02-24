Girl, 11, out of hospital after Burlington Road crash

Burlington Road was cordoned off last night after a serious incident - Credit: Archant

An 11-year-old injured after a collision in Burlington Road at the beginning of the month is out of hospital, police have confirmed.

A family of four was sitting in a parked car in Burlington Road when a black BMW collided with them at around 7pm on Thursday, February 3.

A young girl, aged 11, was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital with serious head injuries, including a fractured skull and a bleed on the brain, as a result of the incident.

Her mother, father and a second, younger child were checked over by hospital staff but later discharged.

A police spokesman has confirmed today, February 24, that the girl is out of hospital.

Following the incident, Peter Gardiner, councillor for the Gipping Ward, said the community was in shock but would "pull together quite well and ... support each other however they can".

A 22-year-old man has been charged in connection with the incident and is due to appear at Ipswich Crown Court on March 7.