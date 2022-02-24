News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Girl, 11, out of hospital after Burlington Road crash

Author Picture Icon

Charlotte Moore

Published: 3:06 PM February 24, 2022
Burlington Road sign with police tape still attached

Burlington Road was cordoned off last night after a serious incident - Credit: Archant

An 11-year-old injured after a collision in Burlington Road at the beginning of the month is out of hospital, police have confirmed. 

A family of four was sitting in a parked car in Burlington Road when a black BMW collided with them at around 7pm on Thursday, February 3. 

A young girl, aged 11, was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital with serious head injuries, including a fractured skull and a bleed on the brain, as a result of the incident.

Her mother, father and a second, younger child were checked over by hospital staff but later discharged.

A police spokesman has confirmed today, February 24, that the girl is out of hospital. 

Following the incident, Peter Gardiner, councillor for the Gipping Ward, said the community was in shock but would "pull together quite well and ... support each other however they can". 

A 22-year-old man has been charged in connection with the incident and is due to appear at Ipswich Crown Court on March 7.

Ipswich News

Don't Miss

Emergency services attend the scene of an incident where three cars became stuck in a flood at The S

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Six people rescued from three cars 'filling with water' near Ipswich

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
A woman was punched while walking her dogs near the Churches on Caudwell Road

Suffolk Live News

Woman punched while walking dogs in Ipswich

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Crown Court, where Jason Mohammed and Quin Byrne's sentencing hearing was adjourned

Ipswich Crown Court

Ipswich paedophile jailed for 52 months

Jane Hunt

person
Run of shops in Westgate Street including Slemani and Shawarma Bistro

Planning

Permission sought for mosque in Ipswich

Charlotte Moore

Author Picture Icon