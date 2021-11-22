A 41-year-old woman has been arrested after a teenage boy was attacked in the grounds of Holy Trinity Church in Ipswich.

The teenager was assaulted by another male between 2pm and 2.10pm on Saturday in the grounds of the Back Hamlet church and sustained injuries to his legs, police said.

The suspect escaped in a waiting car, which is believed to have contained at least two other people.

The victim was taken to hospital but has now been discharged.

Detectives believe he was known to his assailant and there is no wider threat to the community.

This afternoon, police arrested a 41-year-old woman from Stowmarket on suspicion of conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm.

She has been taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre where she currently remains for questioning.

Detectives are continuing to appeal for witnesses to come forward. Anyone with information is asked to contact south CID at Landmark House, Ipswich, quoting reference 65671/21.

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.