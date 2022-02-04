Man arrested after girl, 11, critically injured in crash
- Credit: Archant
A 22-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a crash in Ipswich which left an 11-year-old girl in a critical condition.
He was arrested this evening (February 4), on suspicion of causing injury by dangerous driving.
The man has been taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning, where he currently remains.
The incident took place on Thursday February 3 at about 7pm in Burlington Road.
A black BMW 116i crashed into a parked Daihatsu Sirion vehicle containing a family of four.
An 11-year-old girl who was inside the parked car sustained a serious head injury and was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital.
It is the girl's birthday today.
The rest of her family were also taken to hospital but later released.
People in the area have spoken of their shock about the incident.
