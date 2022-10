A warrant was carried out at a premises in Norwich Road, Ipswich - Credit: Ipswich Police

Some £5,000 in cash was recovered by police during a drugs raid in Ipswich.

Earlier today, October 17, police conducted a warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act at a premises in Norwich Road.

According to Suffolk police, a carrier bag containing an estimated £5,000 in bank notes was found in the property and recovered.

Ipswich central team were executing a warrant in Norwich rd today with the Scorpion team. A significant seizue was made and the investigation is ongoing. #1984 #618 #1552 #1822 #suffolkpolice pic.twitter.com/BFLxY63Evy — Ipswich Police (@IpswichPolice) October 17, 2022

Enquiries are ongoing.