Bail extended for man arrested over fatal A14 crash

Tom Potter

Published: 1:33 PM May 3, 2021   
road closed and cones on A14

The A14 was closed for more than 12 hours after a fatal crash between a lorry and a car near Coddenham - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

A man arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving following a fatal crash on the A14 has been rebailed by police.

The two-vehicle collision happened on the westbound carriageway at Coddenham on Friday, April 2.

Police were called to the scene of the crash, between a lorry and a car, at about 4.50am.

While the driver of the lorry was unhurt, a male passenger in the car died at the scene and another car passenger suffered minor injuries.

The male driver of the car, who also sustained minor injuries, was arrested and taken to Bury St Edmunds police investigation centre, where he was later released on bail until April 26.

Police have confirmed that an extension for bail has been granted through to July.

A spokesman for Suffolk Constabulary said enquiries were ongoing, and that officers were still keen to hear from witnesses or anyone who saw the vehicles prior to the collision.

Call 101, quoting 37/16287/21.


