Car damaged after object thrown from bridge over A14 outside Ipswich

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 11:15 AM August 12, 2022
A gang of youths were seen on a bridge over the A14

A gang of youths were seen on a bridge over the A14 - Credit: Google Maps

A car has been damaged after an object was thrown from a bridge over the A14 outside of Ipswich.

The incident happened at about 6pm on Wednesday on the eastbound carriageway at the A1071 Hadleigh Road junction, Suffolk police said.

According to Suffolk police, an item was thrown from a bridge and hit a car windscreen, causing damage.

Six to seven youths were seen on top of the bridge at the time of the incident.

Police are appealing for anyone with information about the youths or people who may have dashcam footage of the area to come forward.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/51407/22.

