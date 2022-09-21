Suspected drug driver arrested after motorcyclist dies in A14 lorry crash

Updated

A motorcyclist was killed after a crash on the A14 outside Ipswich - Credit: Google Maps

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drug driving after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a lorry on the A14 outside of Ipswich.

The incident happened on the eastbound carriageway between Sproughton and the Copdock Interchange shortly after 6am on Wednesday.

Police, fire crews and the ambulance service were called to the incident, but the rider of the motorcycle, a 61-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the lorry, a man in his 30s, was subsequently arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving with excess drugs.

He was taken to Martlesham police investigation centre for questioning, where he remains.

Both directions of the A14 were closed while police conducted a collision investigation and to allow for recovery of the vehicles.

The westbound carriageway reopened shortly after 8am, while one lane reopened on the eastbound carriageway shortly before 1pm.

The eastbound carriageway fully reopened shortly before 2pm.

It is the second death to be confirmed on the A14 in Suffolk in recent days, following the death of a pedestrian on the eastbound carriageway at Coddenham, north of Ipswich, on Saturday evening.

Subject to confirmation at formal inquest proceedings, the pedestrian has been named as 39-year-old Jason Pack from Claydon.

A stretch of the A14 was closed throughout Saturday evening and Sunday while police conducted an investigation into the incident.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to the crash on the A14 outside Ipswich to come forward.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting CAD number 35 of September 21.