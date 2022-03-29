Drivers involved in road rage incident on A14 near Orwell Bridge

The incident happened on the A14 near the Orwell Bridge - Credit: Gregg Brown

Police are appealing for witnesses after a road rage and public order incident on the A14 near the Orwell Bridge, outside Ipswich.

The incident happened between 4.40pm and 4.50 pm on Wednesday, March 23 between the Nacton slip road and the Wherstead slip road.

A left-hand drive green Volkswagen Transporter entered the A14 at junction 57.

After attempting to conduct a lane manoeuvre, the driver of the vehicle became involved in an exchange with the driver of a silver VW golf.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, saw the manner of the vehicle driving or who may have dashcam footage have been asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/17438/22.

