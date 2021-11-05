News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Trial date for man who denies supplying cocaine and heroin

Jane Hunt

Published: 7:00 PM November 5, 2021
Ipswich crown court with road sign

Abdishakur Salah has pleaded not guilty to supplying cocaine and heroin. - Credit: Archant

The trial of a 26-year-old man from the Ipswich area who was arrested after Class A drugs and cash were found at a house in the town will take place in a March next year.

Before Ipswich Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on Thursday ( November 4) via a prison video link was

Abdishakur Salah, of no fixed address, but from the Ipswich area.

He pleaded not guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine and heroin between April 27 2021 and October 6 2021. 

Salah was arrested on June 1 this year at a property in Pelican Close in Ipswich where officers found a quantity of suspected Class A drugs, cash and supply equipment during a search under a Misuse of Drugs Act warrant.

Sala’s trial, which is expected to last three or four days, will take place during a two week warned list commencing March 21.

Judge Emma Peters remanded Salah in custody.

Ipswich Crown Court
