Man accused of spitting at police officer to face trial

Abdul Malik of Nacton Road, Ipswich, faces a charge of assaulting an emergency worker at Ipswich Crown Court. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The trial of an Ipswich man accused of spitting at a police officer is expected to take place in October next year.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Friday ( September 30) for a plea and trial preparation hearing was 39-year-old Abdul Malik of Nacton Road, Ipswich.

He faces a charge of assaulting an emergency worker in August last year.

The case was adjourned until November 30 to allow Malik to be legally represented.

Judge Emma Peters allowed Malik’s unconditional bail to continue

