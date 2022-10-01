News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Man accused of spitting at police officer to face trial

person

Jane Hunt

Published: 12:00 PM October 1, 2022
The trial of a 32-year-old Suffolk man accused of rape will take place in 2023.

Abdul Malik of Nacton Road, Ipswich, faces a charge of assaulting an emergency worker at Ipswich Crown Court. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The trial of an Ipswich man accused of spitting at a police officer is expected to take place in October next year.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Friday ( September 30) for a plea and trial preparation hearing was  39-year-old Abdul Malik of Nacton Road, Ipswich.

He faces a charge of assaulting an emergency worker in August last year.

The case was adjourned until November 30 to allow Malik to be legally represented.

Judge Emma Peters allowed Malik’s  unconditional  bail to continue
 

Ipswich News

Don't Miss

Gary Hunt was removed from his position as deputy head at Stone Lodge Academy in Ipswich following the allegations in 2019. 

Education News

Ex-deputy head struck off for 'deliberate and sexually motivated' actions

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon
crime Commisioner Tim Parsmore. with Jon Shaw Road Safety Officer. ANPR camera has been installed o

£400k mobile number plate recognition system launched across Suffolk

Aleksandra Cupriak

person
A person is trapped in a vehicle after a crash in Bramfrord Road in Ipswich this afternoon

Suffolk Live News

Person trapped in car after two-vehicle crash in Ipswich

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
A crash between a van and a car has happened in Norwich Road in Ipswich

Suffolk Live News

Busy Ipswich road closed after two-vehicle crash

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon