News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Ipswich man to stand trial on accusation of assault and threat to kill

person

Jane Hunt

Published: 6:00 PM October 8, 2021   
Ipswich crown court with road sign

Adam Vincent will appear at Ipswich Crown Court next year. - Credit: Archant

The trial of a 35-year-old man accused of assaulting his former partner and threatening to kill her will take place in February next year.

Before Ipswich Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on Friday (October 9) via prison video link was Adam Vincent of Henniker Road, Ipswich.  

He pleaded not guilty to two offences of making a threat to kill and assaulting the alleged victim causing her actual bodily harm.

He is also charged with using controlling or coercive behaviour.

The offences date back to 2016.

Vincent’s trial will take place during a two week warned list commencing February 14.

A further case management hearing will take place on February 7.

Most Read

  1. 1 Ipswich artist discovers rare notes in charity shop book find
  2. 2 Jail for man who spread private sexual images of woman following 'frightening' burglary
  3. 3 Review, Good Inside, Ipswich: ‘Guilt-free goodness’
  1. 4 Overturned lorry blocking major road in Felixstowe
  2. 5 Couple involved in drug dealing hid cannabis in their shed, court hears
  3. 6 Drug dealer assaulted girlfriend and three passers-by on night out
  4. 7 Heartbroken widower praises mobile cancer units
  5. 8 Fire crews help motorist out of vehicle after collision
  6. 9 Siblings of Covid positive pupils told to isolate
  7. 10 See how cranes removed safes from former Co-op HQ before homes conversion
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A lorry got stuck under Sproughton bridge in Ipswich

Suffolk Live

Lorry becomes stuck under Ipswich bridge

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Joe Fogel of House Group in one of the duplexes in Carr House, the former Ipswich Co-op HQ

First look inside - former Co-op HQ transformed into luxury apartments

Judy Rimmer

Author Picture Icon
Fire crews have been sent to an office block in Ipswich

Suffolk Live | Updated

12 fire engines called to Ipswich office block

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Maria Niculescu

Suffolk Magistrates Court

Woman stole more than £1,000 of alcohol from supermarket on two occasions

Tom Potter

Author Picture Icon