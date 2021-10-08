Ipswich man to stand trial on accusation of assault and threat to kill

Published: 6:00 PM October 8, 2021

Adam Vincent will appear at Ipswich Crown Court next year. - Credit: Archant

The trial of a 35-year-old man accused of assaulting his former partner and threatening to kill her will take place in February next year.

Before Ipswich Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on Friday (October 9) via prison video link was Adam Vincent of Henniker Road, Ipswich.

He pleaded not guilty to two offences of making a threat to kill and assaulting the alleged victim causing her actual bodily harm.

He is also charged with using controlling or coercive behaviour.

The offences date back to 2016.

Vincent’s trial will take place during a two week warned list commencing February 14.

A further case management hearing will take place on February 7.