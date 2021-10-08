Ipswich man to stand trial on accusation of assault and threat to kill
Published: 6:00 PM October 8, 2021
- Credit: Archant
The trial of a 35-year-old man accused of assaulting his former partner and threatening to kill her will take place in February next year.
Before Ipswich Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on Friday (October 9) via prison video link was Adam Vincent of Henniker Road, Ipswich.
He pleaded not guilty to two offences of making a threat to kill and assaulting the alleged victim causing her actual bodily harm.
He is also charged with using controlling or coercive behaviour.
The offences date back to 2016.
Vincent’s trial will take place during a two week warned list commencing February 14.
A further case management hearing will take place on February 7.
Most Read
- 1 Ipswich artist discovers rare notes in charity shop book find
- 2 Jail for man who spread private sexual images of woman following 'frightening' burglary
- 3 Review, Good Inside, Ipswich: ‘Guilt-free goodness’
- 4 Overturned lorry blocking major road in Felixstowe
- 5 Couple involved in drug dealing hid cannabis in their shed, court hears
- 6 Drug dealer assaulted girlfriend and three passers-by on night out
- 7 Heartbroken widower praises mobile cancer units
- 8 Fire crews help motorist out of vehicle after collision
- 9 Siblings of Covid positive pupils told to isolate
- 10 See how cranes removed safes from former Co-op HQ before homes conversion