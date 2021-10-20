Man stole whiskey from Ipswich Sainsbury's to fund drug habit

Published: 7:00 PM October 20, 2021

A serial offender who stole four bottles of whiskey from an Ipswich supermarket to fund his drug addiction has been handed a community order.

Philip Spicer, 51, stole two one-litre bottles of Jack Daniels, worth £30 each, one 70cl of bottle of Gentleman Jack, worth £32, and one bottle of Bulleit Bourbon, worth £22.50, from Sainsbury's in Hadleigh Road on September 13.

Spicer, of Brooks Hall Road, Ipswich, who appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court via video link from Martlesham Police Investigation Centre, pleaded guilty to theft from a shop on Wednesday.

The court heard that Spicer has 107 previous convictions and a history of drug and alcohol misuse.

Magistrates heard that Spicer wants to tackle his "entrenched" drug misuse and is engaging with relevant services.

Spicer was handed a 12-month community order, with up to 25 rehabilitation activity requirement days.

He must also undertake a nine-month drug rehabilitation requirement and was made subject of a 7pm to 7am curfew.

Spicer was also ordered to pay a £95 victim surcharge.