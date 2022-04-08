Gravestone broken as vandals target church near Ipswich

St Mary's Church in Akenham, outside Ipswich - Credit: citizenside.com

A gravestone was broken in an incident of criminal damage at a church just outside of Ipswich.

The incident happened at St Mary's Church in Thurleston Lane, Akenham, between 6pm and 7pm on Tuesday, Suffolk police said.

A gravestone was pushed over in the churchyard, causing it to break.

Inside the church, candles were broken and pages inside an ancient bible were ripped out.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/20412/22.

