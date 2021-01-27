'Evil' sex offender jailed for another 'heinous' crime

Published: 4:49 PM January 27, 2021

A repeat sex offender who hid from justice while under investigation for another "heinous" crime has been sent back to prison.

Alan Fitzpatrick, of Edmonton Road, Kesgrave, was jailed for almost three years at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday for sexually assaulting another man last February.

The 49-year-old fled to Dublin the day after his arrest - but was eventually caught up with in April and recalled to prison.

He later admitted one count of sexual touching without consent and two counts of breaching notification requirements imposed following his conviction for previous offences.

The detective in charge of bringing Fitzpatrick to justice said his victim had shown tremendous courage and astounding support for the investigation.

Fitzpatrick was jailed for 13 years in 2008 for the rape, attempted rape and sexual assault of two young girls and boys, while living in the Great Yarmouth area, between 1987 and 2005.

He had already been jailed for seven months in Croydon in 1992 for assaults on children and was locked up in Dublin for three years in 1997 for indecent assault on a female.

In February last year, Fitzpatrick sexually assaulted a sleeping man, aged in his 20s, at his Kesgrave home.

The victim, who awoke during the assault, left immediately and contacted the police, who arrested Fitzpatrick hours later.

After answering no comment to all questions put by Detective Constable Jared Fortune, he was released and swiftly broke probation conditions by driving to the Port of Holyhead and boarding a ferry to Dublin, where he stayed until arrest and prison recall on April 7.

Appearing in custody after being recalled to prison, Fitzpatrick was sentenced to 32 months in custody by Recorder Heather Rogers QC, who also imposed further sex offender notification requirements for another 10 years.

Investigating Officer Detective Constable Jared Fortune said: “I have had the honour to bear witness to the tremendous courage exhibited by the aggrieved party through the tumultuous months that followed this heinous crime.

"He has shown an astounding level of support for the investigation while overcoming a sense of despair that arose from this evil perpetrator’s manipulative betrayal.

"It is deeply inspiring to see how this victim no longer sees themselves as such and wishes to help others similarly affected. Such positivity demonstrates that, indeed, good can come of even the darkest of incidents."



