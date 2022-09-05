Man charged with robberies at two Post Offices in Suffolk

One of the incidents happened at the One Stop in Claydon, near Ipswich - Credit: Sarah Lucy brown

A 56-year-old man has been charged after robberies at two Suffolk Post Offices.

The first incident happened at the Post Office in Well Lane in Clare on August 3, when two men wearing balaclavas threatened staff and stole cash.

The second incident happened when a man armed with a crowbar stole money from the Post Office section of the One Stop in Ipswich Road, Claydon, on August 25.

Alan Loveridge, of no fixed abode, has been charged with robbery in connection with these incidents.

He has also been charged with the robbery of a store in Wells-next-the-Sea in north Norfolk last Thursday, as well as a charge of failing to provide a drug sample.

Loveridge appeared before Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Saturday and is due to appear before Ipswich Crown Court on October 3.

Police are still appealing for witnesses or information relating to the Clare robbery.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/49603/22.